MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 11,411 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,402,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 714,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.
Albemarle Price Performance
Albemarle stock opened at $246.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.50. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.
Albemarle Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
