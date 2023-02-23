Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 563.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.22% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 135.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $45.09 on Thursday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

