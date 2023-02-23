MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

