Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Holdings Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PXF opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $47.88.

