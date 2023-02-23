MML Investors Services LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 3.03% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 716,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,791 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 497.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 208,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62.

