Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA opened at $147.39 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $97.61 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.05.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.