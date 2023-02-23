Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $4.26 Million Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,694,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,272,000 after buying an additional 2,235,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,678,000 after buying an additional 363,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,833,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

NYSE:CCEP opened at $54.90 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

