Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.26 Million Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 3,395.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,066 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,824 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of Lyft worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Lyft by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Lyft by 58.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Lyft by 1.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lyft to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

