Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $47.23 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

