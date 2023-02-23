Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $4.05 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 144,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 309,194 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,079,000 after acquiring an additional 437,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DAL opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,134 shares of company stock worth $1,321,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Articles

