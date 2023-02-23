Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 3,969 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.42.

Shares of TDG opened at $740.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $768.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $681.35 and a 200 day moving average of $625.26.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total transaction of $4,454,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,774 shares of company stock valued at $205,121,729 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

