Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $121.04 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of L3Harris Technologies worth $121,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,317,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

Shares of LHX opened at $212.06 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.44 and its 200-day moving average is $221.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

