Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,786 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $125,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.1 %

REG opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

