Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $126.64 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $126,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $5,909,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42,399 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.32.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $342.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.