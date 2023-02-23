Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 253,628 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $126,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

GLPI opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Further Reading

