Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $124.31 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,423,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,916 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Healthpeak Properties worth $124,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 131,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 951,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after buying an additional 79,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE:PEAK opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

