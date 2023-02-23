Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $128.12 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,744,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,845 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $128,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,357 shares of company stock worth $16,633,770. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS opened at $53.05 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

See Also

