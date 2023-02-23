Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Consolidated Edison worth $134,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.86.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

