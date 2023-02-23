Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $134.76 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $134,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

ORLY opened at $842.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $823.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $784.16. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

