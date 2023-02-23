Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 143.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363,295 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $142,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,409,000 after buying an additional 16,876,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,640 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,927,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,176 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 400.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,059,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,040,000 after buying an additional 1,648,088 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.54. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

