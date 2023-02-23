Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $146,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in AutoZone by 28.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 213.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 9.2% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 22.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 19.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,601.71.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,567.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,438.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,360.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $4,165,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

