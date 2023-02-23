Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,328,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,154 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of General Electric worth $144,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,000 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,709,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $83.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $84.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,773.00, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average is $77.56.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.