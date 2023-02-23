Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Aflac worth $145,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average is $66.36. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

