Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,708 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $147,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,756,000 after acquiring an additional 799,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,700,000 after purchasing an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,162,000 after purchasing an additional 434,131 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,850,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,578,000 after buying an additional 410,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after acquiring an additional 331,490 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM stock opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day moving average is $88.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.35%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

