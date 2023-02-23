Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,444 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $164,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $81.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 4.07.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
