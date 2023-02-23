Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,444 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $164,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $81.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Activision Blizzard

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.