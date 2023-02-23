Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,013,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,977 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Halliburton worth $148,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,185. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

