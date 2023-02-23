Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,120,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,945,345 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $148,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $43.84 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

