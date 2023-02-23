Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,525,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,827 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $162,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $129.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.50.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

