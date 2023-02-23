Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 286,086 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,119,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,086 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Exelon worth $154,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

