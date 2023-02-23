Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $155.99 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 744,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 28,649 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $155,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.17.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $221.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.87.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

