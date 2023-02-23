Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 170,732 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,294,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,732 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $158,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 306,248 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

