onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 351,471 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of onsemi worth $163,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in onsemi by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after buying an additional 1,656,105 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in onsemi by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,637,000 after buying an additional 861,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in onsemi by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,537,000 after buying an additional 1,588,255 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on onsemi from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

