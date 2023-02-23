Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17,400,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 174,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 95,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 750.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 271,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 239,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 319,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

GT opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GT. BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

