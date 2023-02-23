Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1,989.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,464,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after buying an additional 2,595,302 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,332,000 after buying an additional 935,205 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 20.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,957,000 after acquiring an additional 519,902 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.61 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54.
Invesco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 50.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco
In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
