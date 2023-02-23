Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 882,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 52,162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 149,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

