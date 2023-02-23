Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,075 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,075 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

