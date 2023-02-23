Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after acquiring an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $437.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.