Quantitative Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87,322 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.3% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $15.64.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

