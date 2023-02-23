Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after acquiring an additional 83,859 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 893,015 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.
STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.6 %
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
