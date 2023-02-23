Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,572.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,937,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 724,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,825,000 after purchasing an additional 115,872 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $12,665,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $116.00 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.03.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

