2,917 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Entegris by 181.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,091,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,592,000 after buying an additional 702,816 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,253,000 after buying an additional 472,922 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after purchasing an additional 452,103 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,508,000 after purchasing an additional 381,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,044,000 after purchasing an additional 378,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.63. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

