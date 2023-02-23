Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 155,880 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 338.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,992 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,880 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $23,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,332 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $187,625,000 after acquiring an additional 112,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total value of $643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,616,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total value of $643,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,616,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,573,490. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $111.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

