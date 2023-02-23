1,548,827 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,548,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,812,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $510,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,308,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $124,814,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $114,511,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $95,538,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

WBD opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.