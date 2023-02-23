Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $23.14 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 429.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $576.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The firm has a market cap of $240.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $578.02 and its 200-day moving average is $527.19.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

