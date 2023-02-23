Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 12.7 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $159.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.70. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 33.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $1,194,639.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $1,194,639.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,417 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

