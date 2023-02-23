Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $295,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,184 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after buying an additional 1,631,598 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,299,000 after acquiring an additional 293,896 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 707,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,953,000 after purchasing an additional 272,938 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $254.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

