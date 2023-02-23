Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $300,000 in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,632 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity at Tripadvisor

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $22.24 on Thursday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 185.33 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Stories

