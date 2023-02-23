Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $24.24 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of CenterPoint Energy worth $24,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $28.85 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

