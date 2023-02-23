Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,776 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $23,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 178.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $40.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. CLSA upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.