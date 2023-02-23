Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) fell 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $34.72. 78,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 125,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPR. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Cimpress by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 70,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,456,000 after purchasing an additional 570,681 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
