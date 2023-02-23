Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPRGet Rating) fell 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $34.72. 78,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 125,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPR. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Cimpress Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $550,286.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $503,766.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $550,286.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 65,885 shares of company stock worth $2,474,215 and have sold 88,662 shares worth $2,561,804. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Cimpress by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 70,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,456,000 after purchasing an additional 570,681 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress

(Get Rating)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

